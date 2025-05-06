California Mid-State Fair among nominees at this week’s ACM Awards

The California Mid-State Fair has been nominated for “Fair/Rodeo of the Year” by the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.

Each year, the Mid-State Fair attracts multiple country music stars to perform on the main stage. Past performers include artists such as Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, and Luke Bryan, among many others.

This year, four country acts are so far confirmed to perform in the Chumash Grandstand Arena – Jon Pardi on July 17, Cody Johnson on July 19, Bailey Zimmerman on July 23, and Keith Urban on July 24. The fair will also host the Country Rodeo Finals on July 26.

“We are incredibly honored to be nominated by the ACM,” said Colleen Bojorquez, CEO of the California Mid-State Fair. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team, the support of our community, and the amazing fans who come out year after year to celebrate music, agriculture, and tradition with us.”

The 60th ACM Awards show takes place on Thursday, May 8, in Frisco, Texas.

This year’s California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 16 through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For the full concert lineup and to purchase tickets, visit MidStateFair.com.