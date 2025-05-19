The Red Clay Strays to perform at California Mid-State Fair

Country rock band The Red Clay Strays is scheduled to perform at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

The concert is set for Monday, July 21, in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Tickets range in price from $65 to $150 and will go on sale this Friday, May 23, on the fair’s website via Ticketmaster.

The Red Clay Strays were named the Americana “Emerging Artist of the Year” in 2024 for their viral hit “Wondering Why.” The band has performed on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and CBS Saturday Morning and received CMA and Billboard Music Awards nominations.

With this announcement, the Chumash Grandstand Arena is now booked for each night of the fair. On July 16, Flo Rida will kick off ten full nights of live music, followed by Jon Pardi, 311, Cody Johnson, Juntos, Red Clay Strays, David Lee Roth, Bailey Zimmerman, Keith Urban, and Don Felder. The fair will also host the Country Rodeo Finals and Monster Track Madness on the last two nights of the fair.

This year’s California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 16 through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center.