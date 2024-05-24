Country star Brad Paisley to perform at 2024 California Mid-State Fair

Country music artist Brad Paisley is scheduled to perform at the 2024 California Mid-State Fair on Saturday, July 20.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena. An opening act will be announced at a later date.

Tickets range in price from $50 to $125 and will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31. Tickets can be purchased on the fair's website, MidStateFair.com.

Paisley has won numerous awards over his 20+ year career, including three Grammys, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards. He's best known for hits including "Whiskey Lullaby," "Remind Me," "I'm Gonna Miss Her," and "Mud on the Tires."

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair will take place from July 17 to July 28 at the Paso Robles Event Center.