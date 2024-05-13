Two more concerts announced for 2024 California Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair has announced two more bands for this summer's concert lineup.

Sublime with Rome is scheduled to perform on Friday, July 19.

The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena. An opening act will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are $50 and are general admission. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 17.

California Mid-State Fair Sublime with Rome

Sublime is best known for songs such as "Santeria," "What I Got," and "Badfish." Sublime with Rome is currently on its Farewell Tour.

On Friday, July 26, Cheap Trick will take the grandstand stage for An Evening of Music & Wine.

Tickets range in price from $40 to $85 and will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 17. Those interested in being added to a waiting list for a table should call the Fair Box Office at (805) 239-0655.

Cheap Trick is known for hits such as "I Want You to Want Me," "The Flame," "Dream Police," and "Surrender." Cheap Trick is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

These latest concert announcements leave just one empty date on the fair's grandstand lineup — July 20.

Tickets to all of the concerts at the California Mid-State Fair can be purchased at MidStateFair.com.

The concerts featuring Carin Leon (July 22) and Jelly Roll (July 23) are already sold out.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair will take place from July 17 to July 28 at the Paso Robles Event Center.