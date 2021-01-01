Neil Hebert is a multimedia journalist and co-anchor of KSBY News Daybreak, weekday mornings from 5:00-7:00 a.m. He came to the Central Coast in February 2020 from the Midwest where he was born and raised in Western Wisconsin.

Neil began his career at WEAU 13 News in his hometown of Eau Claire, Wisconsin where he worked as a news and sports reporter. He was most recently Sports Director for KSBY before making the transition to morning news co-anchor.

After the dream of becoming a professional athlete was out of reach, storytelling and broadcasting came to the forefront in Neil’s first year at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He played baseball while staying active as a news and sports journalist for the university’s student-run TV and radio stations.

Having a background in news and sports, Neil has covered a range of events from Super Bowl LII and the 2019 Final Four to Presidential rallies and numerous breaking news events.

In his downtime, you can find Neil out on a run, at a brewery for an IPA, or somewhere singing a Michael Bublé song for karaoke. His guilty pleasures are blue cheese and a good burger.

Neil is dedicated to telling the stories of those making an impact on the Central Coast community. If you have a story that you think should be told, email him at neil.hebert@ksby.com.