Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mid-State Fair carnival wristbands now on sale

mid state fair midway.JPG
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
mid state fair midway.JPG
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 18:25:22-04

Pre-sale carnival wristbands for the California Mid-State Fair are now on sale.

Helm and Sons Amusements, Inc is the carnival provider for the 2022 fair.

There will be two carnival areas - the main carnival for teens and adults, and Cub Country for children between 32" to 38" in height.

The following wristbands can now be purchased online at MidStateFair.com:

  • Single-Day Unlimited Ride Wristband: $33 ($43 value)
  • Single-Day Unlimited Ride Wristband + WOW Express Upgrade (front of line): $58 ($73 value)
  • VIP Single-Day Unlimited Ride Wristband + WOW Express Upgrade + 30 Game Credits: $83 ($103 value)

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 20 through July 31 at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.

Related Stories

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png