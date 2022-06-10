Mid-State Fair carnival wristbands now on sale

Pre-sale carnival wristbands for the California Mid-State Fair are now on sale.

Helm and Sons Amusements, Inc is the carnival provider for the 2022 fair.

There will be two carnival areas - the main carnival for teens and adults, and Cub Country for children between 32" to 38" in height.

The following wristbands can now be purchased online at MidStateFair.com:



Single-Day Unlimited Ride Wristband: $33 ($43 value)

Single-Day Unlimited Ride Wristband + WOW Express Upgrade (front of line): $58 ($73 value)

VIP Single-Day Unlimited Ride Wristband + WOW Express Upgrade + 30 Game Credits: $83 ($103 value)

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 20 through July 31 at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.