California Mid-State Fair seeks singers to perform the National Anthem

Posted at 10:42 AM, Jun 21, 2022
The California Mid-State Fair is accepting applications for National Anthem singers.

Every year, the fair seeks local singers to perform the National Anthem before the start of shows in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Applications are available on the Mid-State Fair website. Applicants are required to submit a YouTube link that shows them singing the National Anthem a cappella-style.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 1.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 20 through July 31 at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.

