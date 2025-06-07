California Mid-State Fair seeking temporary workers, volunteers

The California Mid-State Fair is looking for temporary workers and volunteers for this summer’s fair.

Online applications are now being accepted for paid positions in the following categories:



Admissions

Event Staff

Stagehands

The fair is also seeking volunteers for its Friends of the Fair program. According to fair organizers, these volunteers help manage the Exhibits program, decorate buildings, and assist guests during the fair.

Volunteers are asked to contribute at least ten hours during a pre-fair workday and at least one two-hour shift during the fair itself.

To apply for a job or to volunteer, visit the MidStateFair.com website.

This year’s California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 16 through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center.