California Mid-State Fair announces entertainment lineups for Frontier and Mission stages

The California Mid-State Fair has released its 2025 lineups for its Frontier and Mission Square stages.
On the 805 Beer Frontier Stage:
- July 16 – Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant
- July 17 – Stephen Pearcy
- July 18 – Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone
- July 19 – Mariachi Los Camperos
- July 20 – Mason Ramsey
- July 21 – Waylon Wyatt
- July 22 – Jordan Feliz
- July 23 – Docksiders
- July 24 – Black Violin
- July 25 – Taylor Shines Laser Spectacular
- July 26 – Kylie Morgan
- July 27 – Regulo Caro
All shows start at 8 p.m., except for the Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant, which is scheduled for 6 p.m.
On the Mission Square Stage:
- July 16 – Carbon City Lights
- July 17 – Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band
- July 18 – Northfork
- July 19 – Rock Odyssey
- July 20 – Way Out West
- July 21 – Peach and the Jam
- July 22 – Club Dv8
- July 23 – Cheap Trip
- July 24 – Noach Tangeras Band
- July 25 – DNA
- July 26 – Lost & Found Band
- July 27 – Rock Haven
Shows on the Mission Square Stage are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
All shows on the Frontier and Mission Square stages are free with paid fair admission.
This year’s California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 16 through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center. During those dates, the fair will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight and Friday through Sunday from noon to midnight.
Season passes and daily admission tickets are now available at MidStateFair.com until midnight on July 15, 2025.