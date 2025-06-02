Watch Now
California Mid-State Fair announces entertainment lineups for Frontier and Mission stages

Taylor Shines Laser Spectacular
The California Mid-State Fair has released its 2025 lineups for its Frontier and Mission Square stages.

On the 805 Beer Frontier Stage:

  • July 16 – Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant
  • July 17 – Stephen Pearcy
  • July 18 – Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone
  • July 19 – Mariachi Los Camperos
  • July 20 – Mason Ramsey
  • July 21 – Waylon Wyatt
  • July 22 – Jordan Feliz
  • July 23 – Docksiders
  • July 24 – Black Violin
  • July 25 – Taylor Shines Laser Spectacular
  • July 26 – Kylie Morgan
  • July 27 – Regulo Caro

All shows start at 8 p.m., except for the Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant, which is scheduled for 6 p.m.

On the Mission Square Stage:

  • July 16 – Carbon City Lights
  • July 17 – Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band
  • July 18 – Northfork
  • July 19 – Rock Odyssey
  • July 20 – Way Out West
  • July 21 – Peach and the Jam
  • July 22 – Club Dv8
  • July 23 – Cheap Trip
  • July 24 – Noach Tangeras Band
  • July 25 – DNA
  • July 26 – Lost & Found Band
  • July 27 – Rock Haven

Shows on the Mission Square Stage are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

All shows on the Frontier and Mission Square stages are free with paid fair admission.

This year’s California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 16 through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center. During those dates, the fair will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight and Friday through Sunday from noon to midnight.

Season passes and daily admission tickets are now available at MidStateFair.com until midnight on July 15, 2025.

