California Mid-State Fair announces entertainment lineups for Frontier and Mission stages

The California Mid-State Fair has released its 2025 lineups for its Frontier and Mission Square stages.

On the 805 Beer Frontier Stage:



July 16 – Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant

July 17 – Stephen Pearcy

July 18 – Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone

July 19 – Mariachi Los Camperos

July 20 – Mason Ramsey

July 21 – Waylon Wyatt

July 22 – Jordan Feliz

July 23 – Docksiders

July 24 – Black Violin

July 25 – Taylor Shines Laser Spectacular

July 26 – Kylie Morgan

July 27 – Regulo Caro

All shows start at 8 p.m., except for the Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant, which is scheduled for 6 p.m.

On the Mission Square Stage:



July 16 – Carbon City Lights

July 17 – Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band

July 18 – Northfork

July 19 – Rock Odyssey

July 20 – Way Out West

July 21 – Peach and the Jam

July 22 – Club Dv8

July 23 – Cheap Trip

July 24 – Noach Tangeras Band

July 25 – DNA

July 26 – Lost & Found Band

July 27 – Rock Haven

Shows on the Mission Square Stage are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

All shows on the Frontier and Mission Square stages are free with paid fair admission.

This year’s California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 16 through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center. During those dates, the fair will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight and Friday through Sunday from noon to midnight.

Season passes and daily admission tickets are now available at MidStateFair.com until midnight on July 15, 2025.