At KSBY, we are committed to a diverse and inclusive culture that reflects the communities we serve.

We are intentional about creating an environment where employees, our audience, and advertisers feel valued and inspired to reach their full potential and make authentic connections.

To successfully deliver on this commitment of inclusivity, we must understand and reflect the values and perspectives those around us embody. That process begins by looking inward to build and celebrate a diverse and inclusive workplace.

KSBY leaders believe that an equitable and inclusive culture is not only the right thing to do but also a business imperative. Through the lens of empathy and respect, we connect with our audiences to tell better stories. With compassion and understanding, we provide opportunities for our employees to grow and develop their careers. And with an eye to the future, we seek new and diverse perspectives through our recruiting and hiring practices.

We Want to Hear From You

All of us at KSBY are committed to what's happening in our community that touches upon equity, diversity, and inclusion.

We've formed our own internal committee to review our editorial process and will soon be forming an external committee of community members from all different backgrounds to help shape our news coverage.

We know there are positive examples of real progress in our community... but we also must acknowledge there is much work to be done.

Email us your thoughts to inclusion@ksby.com.