Tickets for rodeo, monster truck events at California Mid-State Fair to go on sale

Tickets to the 805 Country Rodeo Finals and Monster Truck Takeover at the California Mid-State Fair will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, the fair announced Thursday.

The 805 Country Rodeo Finals are set to take place on Saturday, July 26, with cowboys and cowgirls competing in events such as match roping, team penning, double mugging, barrel racing, and breakaway roping. General admission for youth ages 3-12 is $25, and $30 for those 13 and older. Reserved seating is $40. Tickets sold on the day of the show are also $40.

Monster Truck Takeover is scheduled to take place on the last day of the fair, Sunday, July 27, with four monster trucks taking part in a best trick contest, side-by-side racing, and no rules freestyle events. General admission for youth ages 3-12 is $20, and $25 for those 13 and older. Reserved seating and tickets sold on the day of the show are $35.

Both shows are set to begin at 7 p.m. in the Main Grandstand Arena.

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 16 through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center.