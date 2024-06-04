California Mid-State Fair offering free carnival rides on opening day

The California Mid-State Fair has confirmed the return of last year's promotion, offering free carnival rides on the opening day of the 2024 fair.

"We are pleased to bring back this great deal for all fairgoers," says California Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez. "It's a fun way to welcome the community back on our grounds."

Opening day is Wednesday, July 17 and the fair will run from 4 p.m. until midnight.

Officials say that on opening day, the admission fee will include all ride costs, eliminating the need for single-ride tickets or unlimited ride wristbands.

Carnival ride height and size restrictions still apply, but everyone rides for free in the Main Carnival and Cub Country. This includes the Big Splash water ride, P.L.U.R. Spinning Coaster, and Medusa.

The promotion excludes fair admission and games, which are "pay-as-you-play" as usual, and cannot be combined with any other promotions or discounts.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28, and this year's theme is "Wide Open Spaces."

People can visit the fair's website for a full list of rides and more information about the 2024 fair.