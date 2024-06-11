Watch Now
Tickets on sale for rodeo, monster truck events at California Mid-State Fair

Brittany App
Country Rodeo Finals at the California Mid-State Fair.
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jun 11, 2024

Tickets are now on sale for the Country Rodeo Finals and Monster Truck Madness events at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

The Country Rodeo Finals are scheduled to take place starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. The event will feature match roping, team penning, double mugging, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and the American Freestyle Bullfighting competition.

Country Rodeo Finals tickets:

  • General admission (ages 13+) -- $30
  • General admission (ages 3-12) -- $25
  • Reserved seating (all ages) -- $40
  • Day-of tickets (all ages) -- $40
Monster Truck Madness at the California Mid-State Fair.

Monster Truck Madness is scheduled for Sunday, July 28 at 7 p.m. Four monster trucks will be featured in the event -- "Obsessed," "Pretty Obsessed," "Unique Hillbilly," and "First Responder." Plus, the "Flying Cowboyz" will treat the crowd to a freestyle motocross show. Prior to the event, starting at 5:30 p.m., a pre-show "Pit Party" will give fans a chance to see the monster trucks up close.

Monster Truck Madness tickets:

  • General admission (ages 13+) -- $25
  • General admission (ages 3-12) -- $20
  • Reserved seating (all ages) -- $35
  • Day-of tickets (all ages) -- $35

Visit MidStateFair.com to purchase tickets.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair will take place from July 17 to July 28 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

