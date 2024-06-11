Tickets on sale for rodeo, monster truck events at California Mid-State Fair

Tickets are now on sale for the Country Rodeo Finals and Monster Truck Madness events at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.
The Country Rodeo Finals are scheduled to take place starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. The event will feature match roping, team penning, double mugging, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and the American Freestyle Bullfighting competition.
Country Rodeo Finals tickets:
- General admission (ages 13+) -- $30
- General admission (ages 3-12) -- $25
- Reserved seating (all ages) -- $40
- Day-of tickets (all ages) -- $40
Monster Truck Madness is scheduled for Sunday, July 28 at 7 p.m. Four monster trucks will be featured in the event -- "Obsessed," "Pretty Obsessed," "Unique Hillbilly," and "First Responder." Plus, the "Flying Cowboyz" will treat the crowd to a freestyle motocross show. Prior to the event, starting at 5:30 p.m., a pre-show "Pit Party" will give fans a chance to see the monster trucks up close.
Monster Truck Madness tickets:
- General admission (ages 13+) -- $25
- General admission (ages 3-12) -- $20
- Reserved seating (all ages) -- $35
- Day-of tickets (all ages) -- $35
Visit MidStateFair.com to purchase tickets.
The 2024 California Mid-State Fair will take place from July 17 to July 28 at the Paso Robles Event Center.