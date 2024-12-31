Tornadoes, business closures and presidential visits: A look back at the Central Coast's top stories of 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, we like to look back and see what stories on the Central Coast our viewers most connected with.

Severe weather leading to floods and fire often top our viewers' attention each year and 2024 was no exception...

An extremely rare tornado touched down, damaging a section of Grover Beach in February. On the same day, another tornado caused damage near Los Osos.

KSBY A tornado uprooted trees along Grand Avenue in Grover Beach on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Just five months later, extreme heat and dry weather fed the year's largest local fire — the Lake Fire near Santa Ynez. And in August, the hills above Johnson Avenue saw flames coming uncomfortably close to San Luis Obispo residents.

Neighbors warn neighbors as fire breaks out on San Luis Obispo hillside

Our viewers pay close attention when crime breaks out...

Central Coast residents wanted justice for a San Luis Obispo couple killed in a hit-and-run crash while out for a walk with their dog, their bodies discovered off the side of a bridge days later. After a preliminary hearing, the driver pleaded guilty and was sentenced in 2024.

Convicted killer Paul Flores was attacked for a second time in prison in April and moved to a new location a month later. In June, he was ordered to pay restitution to his victim, Kristin Smart's, family.

Eight people were arrested on the Cal Poly campus after a Pro-Palestine protest got out of hand during a career fair.

A man was arrested at Montaña de Oro State Park after authorities say he led police on a chase in a stolen military vehicle in August.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office The M1070 Heavy Equipment Transport vehicle was reportedly stolen en route to Southern California.

A month later, a man was arrested and five people injured after a bomb was detonated at the Santa Maria Courthouse.

Courtesy: Joaquin Aguilar A photo taken by courthouse interpreter Joaquin Aguilar shows the alleged suspect in Wednesday's explosion at the county courthouse in Santa Maria

A son was arrested on murder charges after allegedly killing his father and injuring his mother before setting their house on fire in Arroyo Grande.

In October, an Atascadero man's body was found in a remote area of Santa Margarita. Days later, a suspect was in custody facing murder and hate crime charges, accused of killing Todd Pinion because of his sexual orientation.

The local healthcare industry saw some changes during 2024...

Two of the area's largest hospitals, Sierra Vista and Twin Cities, changed ownership, now under the control of Adventist Health.

Well-respected and long-time Central Coast surgeon Howard Hayashi lost his own battle with cancer.

Pediatrician Dr. Renee Bravo traded his stethoscope for retirement after treating generations of area children, and OB-GYN Dr. Blake Jamison also headed into retirement after delivering babies in Lompoc for more than 60 years!

Longtime San Luis Obispo pediatrician retires after nearly 40 years

The year also brought an end to many businesses and the beginning of others to take their place, but perhaps the one that caught most viewers' attention was the closing of an iconic restaurant that called Shell Beach home for more than 50 years. From the wooden statue overlooking Highway 101 to the taxidermied bison inside, it was a tough farewell for fans who stopped for dinners over F. McLintocks' five decades in business.

EXCLUSIVE: Former F. McLintocks employee to open restaurant at former Arroyo Grande location

And finally, the Central Coast is certainly known for being a tourist destination, and perhaps this year's most famous visitor was President Joe Biden who spent a few days with his family in Santa Ynez this past summer.

