Mid-State Fair's Frontier Stage lineup features a variety of musical genres

From hard rock to country to mariachi, a wide range of musical genres will be represented on the California Mid-State Fair's Frontier Stage this summer.

All Frontier Stage shows are free with paid admission to the fair.

On the first night of the fair, the Frontier Stage will host the Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant starting at 6 p.m.

The following concerts are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. each night:



July 18 - Legends in Concert Tribute to Elton John

July 19 - High Voltage - A Tribute to AC/DC

July 20 - Umphrey's McGee

July 21 - Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles

July 22 - Shaylen

July 23 - The Mavericks

July 24 - Slaughter

July 25 - Runaway June

July 26 - Landon Parker

July 27 - Long Beach Dub Allstars

July 28 - Voz de Mando



Fair admission tickets are available for purchase now on the Mid-State Fair's website. Fair hours will be 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and noon to midnight Friday through Sunday.