G. Love & Special Sauce will open for David Lee Roth at the California Mid-State Fair on Tuesday, July 22.

G. Love & Special Sauce is known for their unique blend of hip-hop and blues, with their single “Cold Beverage” becoming a 90s alternative hit.

Tickets for the concert range in price from $50 to $110 and are on sale now at MidStateFair.com.

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 16 through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center.