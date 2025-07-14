Mid-State Fair offers concertgoers Hospitality Tent upgrade

The California Mid-State Fair is offering concertgoers a Hospitality Tent upgrade for all concerts at the Chumash Grandstand Arena this year.

For $50-$75 per person, Hospitality Tent access includes:



No-host full bar

Executive restrooms

Complimentary appetizers and bar snacks

Wi-Fi access

Air-conditioning

The Hospitality Tent opens one hour before showtime and closes about 30 minutes after the main artist takes the stage. The concert is not broadcast inside the tent.

The Hospitality Tent upgrade can be purchased when you buy your concert ticket at MidStateFair.com or at the Hospitality Tent entrance on the night of the show.

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 16 through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center.