Opening ceremony and activities to kick off the California Mid-State Fair on Wednesday

The California Mid-State Fair kicks off this Wednesday, July 16, at the Paso Robles Event Center with opening ceremony activities beginning at 3:45 p.m. and free carnival rides to follow through the end of the day.

The opening ceremony is set to include a rope drop, appearances from the 2024 Miss California Mid-State Pageant Court, and roaming fair entertainers.

Attendees can enjoy live music, bubble machines, a magician, a unicyclist, and free carnival rides all day long. No wristbands will be required for opening day.

The first 100 guests will receive a complimentary fair admission ticket (valid on any other day of the 2025 fair), a bag of kettle corn, and a 2025 California Mid-State Fair commemorative button.

This year's fair theme is "Off to the Races!" One of the exhibits this year showcases how the Paso Robles Event Center once hosted horse racing. It was known as the SLO County Fairgrounds at the time. The exhibition will be in the Ponderosa Pavilion.

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 16 through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Avenue. The fair will feature concerts, family entertainment, livestock shows, food competitions, shopping, and more.