Another successful rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc on Sunday.
Residents in New Cuyama were given evacuation warnings due to a growing fire Sunday afternoon.
Cal Poly alumna Sharon Day-Monroe is headed back to the IAAF World Championships, as she qualified for Team USA in the heptathlon with a third-place finish at the USATF Outdoor Championships on Sunday on NBC.
Sunday is expected to be the last day of heat advisories this week with another round of hot conditions away from the coast.
Traffic is still backed up after a crash clogged up the roadways heading south on Highway 101 near Pismo Beach.
One person has died following a house fire in Nipomo, according to CAL FIRE.
Atascadero's Brian Lucido won the 2017 Tour Divide race early Saturday morning in a time of 14 days, 23 hours, and 45 minutes.
Dozens of businesses came together Saturday to benefit the family of a Lompoc teen currently fighting for his life.
With summer here, and temperatures up, we learned when it's okay to be a good samaritan and step in.
There's an unstable air mass and a high level of moisture in the area that could bring some sprinkles to interior San Luis Obispo County this evening. If the disturbance turns into a storm, the biggest concern would be for dry lightening and gusty winds.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has identified the man reported to have gone overboard Friday about three miles off the coast of Port San Luis.
You've seen the painted cows around San Luis Obispo County but an Arroyo Grande family had a bull wander into their neighborhood, then into their yard.
Lots of Garth Brooks fans are disappointed after tickets to his concert at the Mid-State Fair sold out in seconds.
Atascadero cyclist Brian Lucido is expected to win the 2017 Tour Divide, a nearly 2,800-mile race from Alberta, Canada to Antelope Wells, New Mexico.
A tanker carrying more than 6,000 gallons of crude oil crashed Friday evening on the Nipomo Mesa after the driver said he lost his brakes and made a split-second decision to avoid a car in front of him.
It's a beautiful day in Pismo Beach and a load of classic cars make it even better. The 31st annual Pismo Beach Classic Car Show is in town!
Hundreds of recycling centers have shut down across the state. Still, every time you buy a plastic bottle or aluminum can you pay California Redemption Value (CRV).
There's a new trend in the world of healthcare. An increasing number of patients on the Central Coast are receiving notices from their primary care physicians about an extra bill.
Santa Barbara's desalination plant has begun sending desalinated water into the city's water distribution system, city officials reported Tuesday.
State water managers say California's springtime snowpack is nearly double its normal levels following five years of historic drought.
