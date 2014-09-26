Quantcast

SpaceX completes two rocket launches in 48 hours

Updated:

Another successful rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc on Sunday. 

New Cuyama under evacuation warnings due to growing fire Video included

Updated:

Residents in New Cuyama were given evacuation warnings due to a growing fire Sunday afternoon.  

Cal Poly grad Day-Monroe advances to IAAF World Championships after placing third at the Outdoor Championships

Cal Poly grad Day-Monroe advances to IAAF World Championships in London in August Cal Poly grad Day-Monroe advances to IAAF World Championships in London in August
Updated:

Cal Poly alumna Sharon Day-Monroe is headed back to the IAAF World Championships, as she qualified for Team USA in the heptathlon with a third-place finish at the USATF Outdoor Championships on Sunday on NBC. 

Temperatures soar under increased sunshine before cool down starts Monday Video included

Photo credit: Wesley Frame Photo credit: Wesley Frame
Updated:

Sunday is expected to be the last day of heat advisories this week with another round of hot conditions away from the coast.

Crash backing up southbound Hwy 101 near Pismo Beach Video included

Updated:

Traffic is still backed up after a crash clogged up the roadways heading south on Highway 101 near Pismo Beach. 

One person dead after house fire in Nipomo Video included

(KSBY Photo) (KSBY Photo)
Updated:

One person has died following a house fire in Nipomo, according to CAL FIRE. 

Atascadero's Brian Lucido wins 2,800-mile Tour Divide bike race Video included

Updated:

Atascadero's Brian Lucido won the 2017 Tour Divide race early Saturday morning in a time of 14 days, 23 hours, and 45 minutes. 

Dozens of businesses benefit Lompoc teen battling Leukemia in Saturday event Video included

Updated:

Dozens of businesses came together Saturday to benefit the family of a Lompoc teen currently fighting for his life.

'Right to Rescue' Act: What to do with kids, dogs trapped in hot cars Video included

Updated:

With summer here, and temperatures up, we learned when it's okay to be a good samaritan and step in.

Slight chance of showers but otherwise warm conditions for the weekend Video included

Photo credit: Trisha Butcher Photo credit: Trisha Butcher
Updated:

There's an unstable air mass and a high level of moisture in the area that could bring some sprinkles to interior San Luis Obispo County this evening. If the disturbance turns into a storm, the biggest concern would be for dry lightening and gusty winds.

Missing man identified, search suspended near Port San Luis Video included

(KSBY) (KSBY)
Updated:

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has identified the man reported to have gone overboard Friday about three miles off the coast of Port San Luis.

Bull wanders into Arroyo Grande backyard, makes new friend Video included

Updated:

You've seen the painted cows around San Luis Obispo County but an Arroyo Grande family had a bull wander into their neighborhood, then into their yard.

Upset fans say third-party websites bought up Garth Brooks tickets Video included

Updated:

Lots of Garth Brooks fans are disappointed after tickets to his concert at the Mid-State Fair sold out in seconds.

Watch Party: Atascadero local cyclist expected to win 2,769-mile Tour Divide Race Video included

Updated:

Atascadero cyclist Brian Lucido is expected to win the 2017 Tour Divide, a nearly 2,800-mile race from Alberta, Canada to Antelope Wells, New Mexico. 

Driver walks away from oil tanker rollover on Nipomo Mesa Video included

Updated:

A tanker carrying more than 6,000 gallons of crude oil crashed Friday evening on the Nipomo Mesa after the driver said he lost his brakes and made a split-second decision to avoid a car in front of him.

  • Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance _ and face some

    Sunday, June 25 2017 9:32 AM EDT2017-06-25 13:32:17 GMT
    Gay pride parades in New York, San Francisco and other cities are spotlighting resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights.
  • Poll: Younger Republicans more liberal on immigration

    Sunday, June 25 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-06-25 17:52:12 GMT
    The American Values Atlas finds young Republicans hold significantly more liberal views on immigrants and immigration than their older counterparts.
  • Bloomberg to launch $17M contest for US cities

    Sunday, June 25 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-06-25 22:32:18 GMT
    New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg's foundation is putting up more than $17 million to encourage the nation's mayors to address critical issues themselves.
  • UK: All samples from high-rise towers fail fire safety tests

    Sunday, June 25 2017 6:42 AM EDT2017-06-25 10:42:05 GMT
    Britain's government is urging local officials across the country to submit samples of tower block cladding "as a matter of urgency" after tests found that all cladding samples so far have failed fire safety tests.
  • Over 150 dead as overturned fuel truck explodes in Pakistan

    Sunday, June 25 2017 1:01 AM EDT2017-06-25 05:01:55 GMT
    A Pakistani official says more than 100 people have been killed after an oil tanker overturned and burst into flames.
  • Dozens missing after tourist boat sinks in Colombia

    Sunday, June 25 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-06-25 21:22:18 GMT
    Authorities in Colombia said a rescue operation is under way to attend to an emergency following the sinking of recreational boat near Medellin with around 150 people on board.
